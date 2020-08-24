Loyalsock -- John Dietrich "Burf" Burfeindt passed away on August 19, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

John was born April 12, 1936 in Floral Park, N.Y. to Gesine (Wulbers) and Magnus Burfeindt. John and his wife Marge lived in Montoursville until a month ago when they moved to Loyalsock. On June 30, John and Marge celebrated 58 years of marriage.

John graduated from Sewanhaka High School, Floral Park, N.Y. in 1954 and Hofstra College in 1959. He went to work for Ernst and Ernst and became a CPA several years later. John was a 32nd degree Mason and a Knight Templar.

In 1979 he moved his family to Williamsport to accept a position with Brodart as the Chief Financial Officer and later went to work for Carey-McFall Corporation, Montgomery. He most recently provided financial and operational services to Bald Eagle Truck Stop in McElhattan. In 1985, John and Marge purchased Purity Candy in Lewisburg and later expanded the business to a second retail and manufacturing location in Allenwood. In January 2020, the business was purchased by longtime candymaker and President John Jr. and his wife, Diane.

John is survived by his wife Marge (Kiernan), a son John Jr. (Diane) of Cogan Station and a daughter, Susan Kaiser (Steve) of Hughesville. He has 3 grandchildren: John Magnus, Pittsburgh; Luke and Maggie Kaiser, Hughesville. He is also survived by a brother, Robert (Dorothy) and 5 nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service will be held for the immediate family.

John recently completed the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and was received into the Catholic Church in May at Our Lady of Lourdes. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 800 Mulberry St, Montoursville, PA 17754-2017.

