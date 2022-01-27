Williamsport -- John Charles Kadash, 57, died peacefully Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born November 23, 1964 in Williamsport he was a son of the late George and Joan (Croucher) Kadash.

John earned a high school graduation certificate from Williamsport High School. He was involved with HOPE Enterprises and United Commercial Travelers (UCT). He loved music and especially loved to dance. In John’s 57 years he spread lots of joy, sharing his infectious ways, smiling, and always making others around him happy.

Surviving are five siblings, Paul Kadash (Darci) of Williamsport, Annette Sherman (Frank) of Williamsport, Daniel Kadash (Vicki) of Linden, Christina Ertel (Daniel) of Williamsport, and Jennifer Davenport of South Williamsport; 22 nieces and nephews; 26 great nieces and nephews, and a large circle of extended family and dear friends.

In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by three siblings, Arlene, Patricia and George “Nick” Kadash.

A funeral Mass to honor the life of John will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 31 at Visitation Church, 1614 W. Southern Ave. South Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, January 30 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to Visitation Church 1614 West Southern Ave, South Williamsport, PA 17702.

