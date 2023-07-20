Williamsport, Pa. — John Cameron Walker “Guitar Man,” 36, of Williamsport passed away suddenly on the morning of July 16, 2023.

Born in Riverdale, Georgia, on July 26, 1986, Cameron was raised by his loving mother Barbara Rose Shannon and stepfather Timothy Shannon. He became a dynamic and talented musician with a strong love for the guitar and keyboard, leading him into the high school band “The Finale.”

Cameron spent much of his life learning from the work of some of the best musicians out there. If Cameron wasn’t creating a beat, you could find him out on the disc golf course with his disc buddies or skateboarding.

Cameron entertained many people along the streets, giving him the name “Guitar Man.” While his guitar was his first love, Cameron’s true loves were his three children, Lauren “Rire” Walker, Eli Walker of Colorado, and Grace Walker of Williamsport. He always talked about how proud he was of their achievements in life.

Surviving in addition to his parents and children are his significant other of six years, Brandy Newcomer of Williamsport; Tammy Starr of South Williamsport; brothers Alex Shannon of New Jersey, Mike Martinez of Colorado; stepbrother Timothy Shannon, Jr. of Colorado; and two sisters, Desiree and Jasmine of Georgia.

Cameron was a talented, kind, and loving guy in this often difficult world and will be missed by so many friends and family members. We are completely unprepared for this unexpected loss and miss him greatly.

The family will receive friends and family at Crouse Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, Pa, 17701 from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

