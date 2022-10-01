Linden — John C. Williams, 73, of Linden went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Gatehouse surrounded by family.

Surviving is his loving wife of 51 years, Linda M. (Lundy) Williams.

Born April 2, 1949 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Donald C. and Marion A. (Best) Williams.

John was a 1967 graduate of Williamsport High School and attended the electrical engineering program at Penn State University. He retired in 2013 as an Electrical Instrumentation Specialist at Textron Lycoming after 37 years of employment. He was a member of the National Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union, Local 812, Montoursville.

John was a faithful member of Lycoming Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon, Elder, Trustee, and Bible study teacher.

A true outdoorsman, John enjoyed cross country skiing, biking, walking, and camping. He could often be found playing cards or watching Penn State Football. John was a well-known handy man who took great delight in woodworking. He was a devoted Christian and loving family man who will be greatly missed.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Nicole Hepburn (Christopher) of Selinsgrove; siblings, Larry B. Williams (Nancy) of Lakeland, Florida, and Donna E. Langley of Desert Hot Springs, California; brothers-in-law, Mark R. Lundy of Linden and Robert R. Lundy of Jersey Shore; sisters-in-law, Jo (Williams) Savits (Ronald) of Linden and Michelle E. Johnson of Cogan Station; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Williams; parents-in-law, Edward D. and Shirley M. Lundy; brothers-in-law, Matthew D. and Edward D. Lundy

A memorial service to honor John’s life will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, October 6 at Lycoming Christian Church, 20 Chapel Hill Rd, Linden. A private burial will be held in Woodward Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lycoming Christian Church, 20 Chapel Hill Rd. Linden, PA 17744 or Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o the Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on John’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.