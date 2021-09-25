Muncy Valley -- John C. Walton, 94, widower of Irma E. Walton of Muncy Valley, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died at home on September 14, 2021 with his loving daughter by his side.

John was the son of the late Charles and Hannah (O’Connor) Walton. He was preceded his death by his four sisters: Agnes Meeker, Margaret Walton, Joan Ramondelli, and Rita Meehan; and a great-nephew: Danny Gemma.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army 101st Airborne, he served over 20 years enlisting at the age of 17. He served in WWII in Italy and Germany, also he served in Korea, Vietnam, and South America. He served with integrity and honor, leading his troops with the same integrity, strength and courage.

He was a kind man who had a love for animals and family. He supported many charities devoted to the rescue and care of animals and also to organizations to help children and the underprivileged.

He had a tireless work ethic, he worked as an EMT for Wilson Army Hospital, Fort Dix, N.J. when he first retired from the Army, and then went to work and retired from the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

It is difficult to understand the impact John had on the world, he had so much that he shared with others. He was a devoted son, husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. His love for family had no bounds.

He is survived by his six children: Charles Walton, of Mt. Cobb, John D. Walton Jr., of Scranton, Barbara Walton Moraski, of Mayfield, Charlotte Walton Perry, of Mt. Cobb, Aggie Walton, of Dallas, Pa., and Susie Walton, of Mt. Cobb; nine grandchildren: Chad Walton, Lisa Walton, Jonathan Powers, Lindsey Powers, John J. Moraksi III, Liam Bell, US Army Captain Stephanie Zeiler DMD, Allison McAfoos RN, and Dustin Zeiler; three great-grandchildren: Chad Walton Jr., Tucker Bell and Payton Bell.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at the Church of the Resurrection, Muncy, on September 21, 2021, with full military honors. Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services INC, 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville. www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com

