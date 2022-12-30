Hughesville, Pa. — John C. "Jack" Phillips, Sr., 90, of Hughesville passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home on Christmas morning.

Born June 12, 1932 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Norman I. and Gladys G. (Gair) Phillips. He and his wife, Ruth E. (Sanders) Phillips of Hughesville, shared a wonderful 26 years together. Jack also served his country faithfully in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge on October 23, 1953.

Jack was a devoted husband who enjoyed hunting, cutting wood, and spending lots of time in the forest. He shot competitive archery at the Bald Eagle Archery Course, but will also be remembered for his talent in baseball. His reputation as a heavy hitter will always be remembered by the opposing teams shouting, “Back up! Lot of Stick! Lot of Stick!” He absolutely loved to mow his yard to keep it prim and proper and could be seen most summers outside. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was employed by Schnadig Furniture for 43 years until his retirement. He was also a devoted and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Muncy.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, John (Robin) Phillips, Jr. of Land O Lakes, Fla.; Norman (Kim) Phillips of Montgomery; and Keith (Brinda) Phillips of Welch, Okla., and his daughter Jacqueline (Michael) Brennan of Williamsport; 35 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Esther M. (Martz) Phillips on March 28, 1992; and three brothers: Norman, Robert, and David Phillips.

Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with his pastor, Rev. Richard N. Robinson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Elimsport Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to a local SPCA in Jack’s name or the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, PA 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

