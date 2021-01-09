Williamsport -- John C. Funk, Jr., 91, formerly of Williamsport, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 6 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born May 18, 1929 in Lewistown, he was a son of the late John C. and Helen E. (Toot) Funk. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Phyllis V. (Barrows) on October 6, 2002 and four brothers Gerald, Eugene, Richard and Robert Funk.

John was a member of St. Paul-Calvary United Methodist Church, Ivy Lodge #397 F. & A.M. and the Williamsport Consistory. John worked 45 years for the Pa. Railroad, Penn Central Railroad and retired in 1990 from Conrail. He enjoyed traveling in the local area, woodworking, and working on cars. His greatest joy in life was being the best husband, father, and pap to his family.

Surviving are three children John W. Funk (Margaret) of Enola, James D. Funk (Linda) of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Karen A. Glas (Clifton Wise) of Wolfe City, Texas; five grandchildren Anthony Funk, Allison Revisky, John Glas, Michael Glas, and Michelle Day; four great grandchildren Ashlynn and Dalton Day and Anthony and Zachary Funk; and a brother Calvin P. Funk of Kettle Creek.

Due to the current COVID precautions a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be held privately in North Bend Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

