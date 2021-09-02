Muncy -- John C. Burley, 88, of Muncy died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born March 6, 1933 in Montgomery, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Lila (VanHorn) Burley.

John served honorably with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a machinist and retired from the Seattle Shipyards, Washington.

He was a member of the Glenn Sharrow Post #35 American Legion, Hughesville and the Edward J. Smith Post 3428 V.F.W., Muncy.

John enjoyed keeping up with current events and watching sports, especially local sports and Penn State. He was fond of going for rides in the country and reading old western novels. He loved occasional visits with his great-great-granddaughter, Emery and his great-grandchildren, Murray and Mara. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his dear friend, Petronella “Patty” Kuhn, whom he loved dearly.

Surviving are a daughter, Carlene Burley, of Berwick; a son, Daniel Burley, of Muncy; two sisters, Carlene Carpenter, and her husband, Jim, of Montgomery and Sherry Goodall, of Boyerstown; three grandchildren, Maelea Burley, Jason Burley (Lani McEvoy) and Lisa Williams; and six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sons, Donald and Dennis Burley; a brother, Donald Burley; and a brother-in-law, Jude Goodall.

The family is planning a graveside service at 4 p.m. Friday, September 3 in the Fairview Cemetery, Cemetery Hill Rd., Montgomery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o the Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

