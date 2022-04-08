Lock Haven -- John Boyd Bryerton, 80, of Sylvan Drive, Lock Haven passed away April 6, 2022, at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Emergency Room.

John was born, April 26, 1941 in Bradford, Pa. He was the son of the late Jack B and Nancy Elizabeth Kiser Bryerton. He was married in 1969 to Lana G Drake Bryerton who survives.

John graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1959, he graduated in 1961 from the Valley Forge Military Academy. He also graduated in 1964 from Tri-State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

John started to work at Piper Aircraft in 1964 as an engineer and held several positions including Designer, Project Manager and Chief Systems and Equipment Engineer. He is also a holder of two U.S. patents. When Piper closed, John was employed by Lock Haven University for a short time as an Instructor for Engineering Graphics. In 1986 he joined Schweizer Aircraft as a designer to develop the helicopter turbine engine installations for the Schweizer/Sikorsky model 330. John and several former Piper Engineers formed and engineering consulting company in 1980, General Aviation Technical Services (GATS). John became the sole owner of GATS in 1994 and company went on to design and FAA certify the Gavilan airplane for a company located in Bogota, Columbia.

John is best known for his love of cars and restoration of a 1934 Pontiac and a 1930 Ford Model A. John was a private pilot with multi engine rating and was an FAA Designated Engineering Representative giving him the authority to approve design for aircraft Engine Installations and Mechanical Systems.

He was a member of the Order of Quiet Birdmen, Lock Haven Elks Club, The Street Machines Car Club, and the Piper Aviation Museum where he served as president for many years. He was a founding member of the Clinton County Filtration Authority and the Chairman of the Lock Haven Civil Service Commission.

Surviving in addition to his wife Lana is one son, Justin Boyd (Kristie) Bryerton and one daughter Lisa Gail (Kevin) Lucas. Also surviving are two lovely grandchildren Kyler Lucas and Karissa Lucas who are twins born in 2000.

John was preceded in death by his brother Robert Bryerton and sister-in-law Bonnie Bryerton.

A memorial service for John Boyd Bryerton will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Piper Aviation Museum, 1 Piper Way, Lock Haven, Pa. Family and friends will be received in the museum Tuesday afternoon from 2 p.m. until the time of services.

Officiating will be Pastor Tom Jones of the Rote United Methodist Church assisted by retired Pastor James E. VanZandt.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Lamar Township.

Memorial contributions in John’s name can be made to the Piper Aviation Museum.

