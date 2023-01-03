Williamsport, Pa. — John A. Waldman, Sr., 97, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline E. (Fry) Waldman whom he married on June 26, 1954, and together they spent 68 blissful years.

Born December 21, 1925 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late William and Martha (Fischer) Waldman.

He graduated from St. Mary’s High School and proudly served his country as a sergeant in the United States Air Force. Following his honorable discharge in 1946, John began his 60+ year career at C.A. Shire Jewelers, a family-owned business that he also owned for over 15 years.

He was a faithful, devoted life member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. John enjoyed gardening, traveling, being outside, and bird watching. He was an avid reader and actively kept his mind busy with crossword puzzles and playing cards.

He loved repairing clocks, interacting with his friends, and family dinners. Above all else, John treasured his family; loving his wife, children, and grandchildren immensely.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, John A. Waldman Jr. (Angelina), Cynthia R. Baker (Gary), and Lisa R. Fries; eight grandchildren, Amber (Seth), Justin (Sara), Megan, Zachary, Kaylee (Eric), Kyle (Mandi), Gabrielle, and Shaye; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, William Waldman, Lena Anderson, Teresa Staib, and Herman Joseph Waldman (Vera).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Cletus Waldman (Francis), Sister Cletus S.C.C., Emil Waldman (Wilhelmina), Vincent Waldman (June); a sister-in-law, Lily Waldman; and brothers-in-law, Dean Anderson and Dave Staib.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 5 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 5973 Jacks Hollow Road, Bastress, with The Rev. Bert S. Kozen, celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John’s name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 5973 Jacks Hollow Road, Williamsport, PA 17702.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on John’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

