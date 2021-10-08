Muncy -- John A. Somits, 76, of Muncy died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at UPMC Muncy with family by his side.

Born October 7, 1944 in Hazleton, he was a son of the late John and Eleanor (Sachs) Somits. On October 12, 1968 he married the former Charlotte M. Reidler, who survives. They nearly celebrated 53 years of marriage.

John was a 1962 graduate of the former West Hazleton High School and attended the former Williamsport Technical Institute, now Pennsylvania College of Technology. He served honorably with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a specialist E5, receiving the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and recognition as an Expert Rifleman. John worked as a diesel mechanic and heavy equipment operator at the Lycoming County Landfill for 28 years before retiring.

He was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church, Muncy.

An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed fishing, hunting and photography, and was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was fond of guns and knives and was a member of the NRA. John was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was very patriotic and well known around town, whether it was speaking in support of veterans and suicide prevention or driving around in his yellow jeep. Most of all, John loved his family and holiday decorating and dinners, where he often provided the entertainment.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Shane Cuddeback, of Reading; a daughter-in-law, Daisy Somits, of Muncy; four grandchildren, Sage and Sierra Cuddeback and Wesley and Faith Somits; and a brother, Gary Somits.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant son, Seth S. Somits in 1976; son, Shawn P. Somits, in 2015; and a sister, Bonnie Somits.

Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, at St. James Episcopal Church, 215 S. Main St., Muncy, with the Rev. M. Peter Harer officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow in the Wildwood Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or Hunts for Healing, PO Box 728 Wyalusing, PA 18853 or online at www.huntsforhealing.org.

