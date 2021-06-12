Williamsport -- John A. Sharar, 74, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born May 9, 1947 in Williamsport, he was a son of John A. and Leah C. (Remsnyder) Sharar. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years Kaye L. (Maurer) Sharar on Feb. 22, 2020.

John was a graduate Williamsport High School. He retired from AVCO-Lycoming after 42 years.

John enjoyed golfing, gardening, cooking, and his cats. He spent much time taking care of his wife and loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are a son Mark J. Sharar (Erica) of Linden; two grandchildren, Jodi L. and Dakota J. Sharar both of Williamsport; great-grandson, Kai Fox; a step-grandson, Geovonni and several nieces, nephews and extended family members and close friends.

In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by two sisters Carol Welty and Jane Laffin.

A funeral service to honor the life of John will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at Sanders. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to Bethel Linden Presbyterian Church, 2758 Bottle Run Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

