Watsontown -- John A. Hefty, 93, a longtime resident of Watsontown, died Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home.

Born July 4, 1927 in Watsontown, he was a son of the late Harry J. and Eleanor (Robbins) Hefty. He married his first wife, Nelle (Fairchild) Rote, who survives, with whom he had his children. He later married Anita Hefty, who preceded him in death, and most recently, Lacy (Butler) Hefty, who survives.

John was a 1945 graduate of the Valley Forge Military Academy. He served honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. John owned and operated the former Hefty Flour Mill and Hefty Grain Systems, Watsontown.

He was a member of the Watsontown United Methodist Church.

John had a strong passion for his community and believed in giving back. He donated to many civic causes in Watsontown, most recently the Christmas lights used to shine festively on Main Street in Watsontown, as well as firework displays that provided much joy to the community on the 4th of July.

He was also very proud of his work early in life on the Watsontown School board, where his deciding vote helped keep Watsontown part of the school jointure, which eventually would pave the way for the Warrior Run School District to be formed.

John was a lifetime member of the Warrior Run Fire Department, Watsontown Masonic Lodge #401 F&AM, and the American Legion Post 323, Watsontown.

Surviving from his first marriage to Nelle are two sons and daughters-in-law, Harry E. and Sue Hefty, of Watsontown, and John B. and Rita Hefty, of Las Vegas, Nevada; one daughter, Susan DeBartolo, of Sugar Grove, Illinois; one sister, Clarice Gilmore, of Moorestown, New Jersey; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and second wife, he was predeceased by one sister, Marilouise Miller; one son-in-law, Hansel DeBartolo; and two brothers-in-law, C. Robert Miller and Walter Gilmore.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown.

Services and burial with full military honors in Watsontown Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests contributions in John’s name be made to either the Watsontown United Methodist Church, 1319 8th St Dr, Watsontown, PA 17777 or the Watsontown Historical Association, 200 Main Street Suite 1, Watsontown, PA, 17777.

