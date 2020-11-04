Williamsport -- John A. Girton, 97, of Williamsport died Monday, November 2, 2020 at The Williamsport Home.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary V. (Stewart) Girton, on February 9, 2012.

Born February 8, 1923 in Bloomsburg, he was the son of the late Robert L. and Margaret C. (Werkheiser) Girton. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his brother, William Girton, and a sister, Betty Brown.

John was a 1941 graduate of Williamsport High School. Following graduation John served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during World War II in Europe. After his service in the military, John graduated from Drexel University and later began working at Darling Valve, Sprout Waldron, and retired in 1988 from Litton Industries as a design draftsman.

John was a member of Pine Street United Methodist Church where he was a member of the church choir for over 50 years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 1, Ivy Lodge 397 F&AM, Scottish and York Rite, Baldwin II Commandery, and S.A.R.

Surviving are two nephews, Lee Brown (Eleanor), of Fairview, Mich., and Richard Stewart Houseal, of Mechanicsburg; two nieces, Janice Brown, of South Williamsport, and Linda Kay Houseal, of Harrisburg; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service to honor the life of John will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 6 in Montoursville Cemetery with Rev. James B. Wooster Jr. and Rev. Dr. John Piper co-officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Pine Street United Methodist Church, 441 Pine St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

