South Williamsport — John A. Decker, 80, of South Williamsport died on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Encompass Nittany Valley Rehab Center, Pleasant Gap, Pa.

Born October 24, 1941 in Williamsport, he was the son of John Albert and Sarah Ella Fiester Decker. John graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1959 and entered the United States Navy, serving until October 1962. After working for the borough of South Williamsport and the South Williamsport Area School District, John spent the rest of his career working on the railroad as a freight train conductor, first for Conrail and then retiring from Norfolk Southern. His lifelong love of trains began with the gift of a Lionel model train set from his parents for his first Christmas.

John was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Some of the other organizations he belonged to include the Lionel Collectors’ Club, the Toy Train Operating Society, the Train Collector’s Association, the Gesang Verein Harmonia Club, and the American Legion Post #1. He was a lifetime member of Citizen’s Fire Co. #2, as well as the Lycoming County Historical Society.

John was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his sisters, Judith Decker, with whom he lived, and Mary McGarvey, of Williamsport. Judy and Mary want to thank his caregiver at home, Stella Clark, for her loving care of John, and also Renee Moore and the outstanding staff of the Presbyterian Home, Williamsport, who cared for John for the last several months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport with his pastor, Rev. David W. Bechtel, officiating. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to services in the church portico. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Roman Catholic Cemetery, with full military honors

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory can be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport PA 17701, or to The Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., STE 800, Miami, FL 33131, or online at www.parkinson.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.