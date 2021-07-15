Linden -- Johanna Pepperman, 87, of Linden passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Born June 16, 1934 in County Cork, Ireland, she was the daughter to the late John Jordan and the former Elizabeth Shanahan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Pepperman in 1992.

Johanna is originally from County Cork, Ireland. She has been in the United States for 72 years. She has a niece who is currently residing in County Cork.

She was a graduate of the Williamsport Area Community College and for many years worked as an LPN at Lysock View. She was a member of the Church of Saint Luke in Jersey Shore.

She enjoyed listening to church and Irish music, going to church and praying the rosary. She enjoyed shopping at The Dollar Tree and Aldi. Johanna also loved walking, crosswords, candy mints, reading her Sunday Paper and helping others.

Johanna's greatest love was spending time with her family. Her family meant everything to her.

She is survived by 4 children, John D. (Jeannine) Heck of Williamsport, William H. (Merri Jo) Rauch of Linden, Kathy E. Pepperman of Howard and Harold D. (Brandi) Heck of Linden; 5 step children, Nancy Pepperman (Eric), Linda Pepperman, James Pepperman (Lori), Steven Pepperman and Daniel Pepperman; 26 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Church of Saint Luke, 118 Kendall Ave., Jersey Shore. A viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. She will be laid to rest in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Bastress.

