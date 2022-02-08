Williamsport -- Jodie Lynn Schon, 45, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 4, 2022 at home.

Born December 27, 1976 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Leonard M. Foor and Delores A. (Wettlaufer) Bower, of Williamsport.

Jodie was a 1995 graduate Williamsport High School. She worked as a healthcare aide, was known as a professional couponer by her friends and family and spent the majority of her time turning a house into a loving home for her two children. Jodie was a kind, genuine, caring person, who loved helping people. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed attending events with her Mom. Jodie was fiercely independent, compassionate, and protective of her family. She was a loving daughter, mother, companion, sister and friend who lived her life through her children, and will be truly missed.

Surviving in addition to her mother are two children, Serenity M. Schon and Caelen E. Schon; her significant other, Eric Rhoads; siblings, Jason Foor, Wendy Paulhamus, and Jamie Bahneman; three nieces, Arianna, Stella, and Bella; and her adored cat, Pepper.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her beloved cat, Jingles.

A memorial service to honor Jodie’s life will be held 6 p.m. Friday, February 11 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service Friday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses. Condolences and donations may be made on Jodie’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com



