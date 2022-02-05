Williamsport -- Jodie L. Meyer, 56, of Williamsport died Thursday, February 3, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is her loving husband, LaRue “Fred” Meyer, whom she married September 27, 1997.

Born January 18, 1966 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of S. Richard and Shirley A. (Wright) Shuman.

Jodie was employed for many years at Glamorise Foundations, Inc. She also worked at Right-A-Way Convenience, and was known as a friendly face to many customers throughout her time there. Jodie enjoyed crocheting and her greatest love was being with her family.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her mother of Williamsport; two children, Alicia M. Moyer (William) of South Williamsport and Jacob F. Meyer of Williamsport; a brother, Robert E. Shuman (Rita) of Williamsport; and a sister, Chrystal M. Likens (David) of Baltimore, Maryland.

In addition to her father, Jodie was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica A. Meyer; and a granddaughter, RileyAnn Kay Moyer.

A memorial service celebrating Jodie’s life will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Ave. Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the time of service Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jodie’s name to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016

