Williamsport -- Jodi Lynn Wright, 55, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born December 5, 1966 in Orange, California, she was the daughter of the late Frank E. Wright Jr. and Carole Y. (Kramer) Wright of Williamsport and step-daughter of Barbara A. Wright of South Williamsport.

She attended South Williamsport High school. Jodi was a home health care aide in the Williamsport area for many years, a job she thoroughly enjoyed. She attended Newberry Church of Christ, where she recently taught Sunday school.

She enjoyed planting flowers, listening to music and always helping others. Jodi was caring, full of love and compassion, and had an emphatic personality that will be missed by many. She loved her family and cherished any time that she spent with them. Most importantly, she loved being a Nonnie to her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her mother Carol and step mother Barbara are three children, Matthew W. Pfirman (Sabrina) of South Williamsport, Makenzie L. Seyler (Gregory) of Cogan Station, and Kari E. Gillen (David) of Fountain, Colorado; grandchildren, Olive, Granger, and Charlotte with one grandson on the way; brothers, Jeffrey Wright of Muncy and Corey Wright (Connor) of Bristol, Connecticut; and two nieces, Kylie Akers (Andrew) and Ashlie Wright.

A memorial service to honor Jodi’s life will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at Sanders.

