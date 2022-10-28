Williamsport — Joaquin Jesus Huertas, 17, of Williamsport left this world all too soon on Monday October 24, 2022.

Born August 1, 2005 in Williamsport, he was the son of Maria Vidal-Huertas.

Joaquin attended Williamsport Area High School and had future plans to become a psychologist to help people. His caring compassion for those around him was shown daily. Joaquin had the biggest heart, always helping others, he was attentive and understanding. He loved and cared deeply for his family, was the best uncle he could be, and would offer a tender warm smile when you needed it the most. Joaquin was of the Christian faith.

Joaquin was passionate about exercising, weightlifting, and long boarding. Playing video games and learning the guitar were his most favorite hobbies. He also had a keen eye for photography and high-performance cars, especially BMWs. Joaquin enjoyed fashion and could rock a bucket hat. He loved to cook, especially chicken tacos, and created his own spice combination, Keem’s Mix Seasoning.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his three brothers, Jonathan Toro (Crista Wilson), Michaelangelo Vidal and Michael Huertas; his maternal grandmother, Maria Magdelena Vidal; two nephews, Jahkari Vidal and Alejandro Toro; a niece Jazelia Huertas; and cousins, Steve and Christopher Vidal. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Pablo, and cat, Hammy.

Joaquin was preceded in death by his aunt Alejandria Vidal and a cousin, Louis Cruz.

A memorial service to honor Joaquin’s life will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 1 at St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry St. Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 3 - 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday at church.

Memorial donations in Joaquin’s name may be made to TLC Fitness, 1316 Commerce Park Dr., Williamsport, PA 17701 or Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Joaquin’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joaquin Huertas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.