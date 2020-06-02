Williamsport -- Joanne Matalavage, 81, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

She was born on January 7, 1939 in Mount Carmel, a daughter of the late John and Mary Fracalossi

Joanne is survived by her husband, William Matalavage; brother, Robert Fracalossi, and sister-in-law, Debbie; son, William, and his children, Anthony, Steven and Elsie; son, James Matalavage, his wife, Kristina, and their children, Vytas, Jonas, Sarunas and Vilius; son, Thomas John Matalavage; daughter, Lynn Terry, and her husband Benjamin.

In addition to her parents, a brother, John Fracalossi, preceded her in death.

Joanne graduated from Mount Carmel High School and worked at Ashland State Hospital as a registered nurse. She was a caregiver for all her family and friends and worked as an RN at Ashland Hospital, Williamsport Hospital and Manor Care until she was 75 years old.

Joanne was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Parish. She was a talented cook and seamstress. She enjoyed making food and gifts for her family and friends and enjoyed gardening, keeping a house full of plants and flowers.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating.

Committal prayers at All Saints Cemetery, 172 All Saints Rd., Elysburg, will be held at 12:30 p.m., following the mass.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services have been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.