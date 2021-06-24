Williamsport -- Joanne Kathryn Kiehl, 70, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home.

Born April 24, 1951 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John K. Kiehl, Sr. and Bette Jane (King) Kiehl.

Joanna was a graduate of the Williamsport Area High School and Westminster Choir College Princeton, N.J. She served her country proudly in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge. Joanne worked many years as the Music Teacher at St. John Neumann Regional Academy.

Joanne was a member of Pine Street United Methodist Church where she was organist for many years and sang in the choir. She also played the organ and was music director for five years at Nisbet United Methodist Church. Her passion in life was music. She was a talented musician, pianist, organist, vocalist and devoted music teacher.

Surviving are a son, Robert Hermonat (Alicia) of Troy, Mich.; three grandchildren, Chloe, Joshua and Tobias Hermonat; two brothers, David A. Seitzer (Ranell Minear) of Tallmadge, Ohio and John K. Kiehl, Jr. (Vittoria) of Williamsport and a sister, Patricia J. "Patty" Orwig (Kurt) of Gainesville, Fla.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Douglas S. Seitzer.

A funeral service to honor the life of Joanne will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport with the Rev. Dr. John Piper officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joanne’s name to the Pine Street United Methodist Church, 441 Pine St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

