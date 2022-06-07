Montoursville — Joanne B. Fisher, 94, of Montoursville died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at The Meadows Personal Care Community.

Born July 15, 1927 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Evelyn Bodle.

Joanne was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School and Englewood Hospital Nursing School. She worked as a Dental Assistant before marrying her husband, Dean Fisher, and becoming a full-time homemaker.

Joanne was a member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ, collecting antiques, playing bingo, and tending to her garden.

Surviving are her children, Kimberly F. Van Campen (Bill) of Williamsport and Michael Fisher (Teri) of Cleveland, Ohio; a brother, John “Jack” Bodle (Georgia) of Audubon; grandson, Ian Fisher; niece, Gaby Bodle, and nephew, Jeff Bodle (Amy).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dean R. Fisher on April 13, 2000.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joanne’s name may be made to the North Central PA Conservancy, P.O. Box 2083, Williamsport, PA 17703.

Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

