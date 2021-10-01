South Williamsport -- Joanna M. Merrick, 93, of South Williamsport passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

Born August 24, 1928 in Linden, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Anna R. (Hostrander) Fillman of Linden.

She was a seamstress at Penn Garment Co; a waitress at the Eagle’s Club; had worked at Sylvania at Halls Station and Reach Road; and was owner and operator of the former Susquehanna Hotel Bar and Night Club with her late husband Elmer D. Merrick. She was a notary for 35 years.

Joanna loved sitting on her glider watching the squirrels and birds, gardening, and playing cards.

She is survived by her daughter, JoAnna Mary (Richard) Poust; a sister, Marilyn (Mel) Burkholder; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; a step-son, Douglas Merrick and a step-daughter, Joylee Hellring (Bruce).

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Merrick; three sons, Joseph Jr., John W. and Stephen L. Sponhouse; siblings, William Fillman Jr, Evelyn Borrosco, Valiera Kuhns and John Fillman.

In keeping with Joanna’s wishes there will be no services. Cremation services are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joanna Merrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



