Hughesville -- JoAnn S. Thomas of Hughesville passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Born on February 18, 1933 in Sonestown, she was a daughter of the late Walter S. and Elizabeth Kitzmiller Stackhouse. She graduated from Hughesville High School in 1951. On June 19, 1955, she married Wilbert E. Thomas and celebrated over 58 years of marriage before his death in 2014.

JoAnn was a member of The Beacon (formerly Christ United Methodist Church) since 1945, where she sang in the choir, played the organ, taught Sunday school, and helped her sister, Doris, with the junior choir. She was active in the church’s Methodist Women and served as president for several years. JoAnn was employed at the Grit in Williamsport and for many years as a teacher’s aide at Hughesville-Wolf Elementary School, both of which she enjoyed very much. JoAnn loved music, reading history and biographies, traveling, playing cards, bird watching in her backyard, decorating her home for all holidays and spending time with her family. She enjoyed many crafts especially knitting, counted cross stitch and plastic canvas. JoAnn had many friends and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth L. Thomas, and son-in-law, Nicholas R. Figlo Jr. of Hughesville; a grandson, Thomas N. Figlo of Hughesville; a son, Michael S. Thomas of Chicago; three nieces, Jane Rhone, Judy Harriman-Carlson, and Ann Bailey; a nephew, Daniel Margolis; a cousin, Grace Lore; and many dear friends, including Cindy Montgomery, Judy Stugart and Doris Figlo.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Doris L. Harriman, and Jean S. Margolis; a brother, Walter Richard Stackhouse; and a nephew, John S. Harriman.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wolf Run Village for the care, compassion and friendship they showed to JoAnn during her time there.

Graveside services for JoAnn will be held in the chapel at Pleasant Hill Cemetery on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. with her pastor, Doug Mellott, officiating.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests that donations in JoAnn’s name be made to The Beacon, 148 South Main Street, Hughesville, PA, 17737.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

