Montoursville -- After a courageous battle with cancer, JoAnn Longo Schemery has passed at the Gatehouse on January 17, 2022.

Surviving her is her husband of 48 years, Frank Schemery. Also surviving are her children Janna (Pat) Cahill, grandchildren Bryson, Kylie and Rory; Jason (Jenn) Kibler and grandchildren Jordyn and Jadyn; Frank (Amy) Schemery II and grandchildren Frank III, Addison, and Joseph. She is survived by her is sister Carmela Longo Aloisio and her 5 children, loving cousins and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents Joseph and Jenny (Abrunzo) Longo and her son Joseph. He is survived by his daughter Tamra.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 from 10:30 until the time of the service, at Our Lady of Lourdes church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 am on February 4, 2022, with her pastor., Rev. Michael J. McCormick, officiating at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 800 Mulberry St, Montoursville, PA 17754.

In the lieu of flowers, the family would respectfully suggest that memorial contributions be made to either Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in JoAnn’s name.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been trusted with handling services. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Schemery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



