Watsontown -- JoAnn F. Golder, 86, of Watsontown died Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born August 7, 1934 in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late William and Lula (Waite) Frederick. In November 1952 she married Charles Davis Golder, who preceded her in death in 1990. Together they celebrated 38 years of marriage.

JoAnn was a graduate of the former North-Mont High School, Turbotville. Earlier in life, she worked at the former Philco-Ford, Watsontown and Warshaw Manufacturing, Milton.

Most of her life, she worked as a cook for several area restaurants including Good Wills and the VFW; as well as nursing homes, including the former Rock Well Center.

She was a member of the Watsontown United Methodist Church, where she assisted with church duties.

JoAnn was an avid fan of Elvis. Found with a smile in any kitchen, she loved cooking and baking.

Surviving are four sons, Terry and Jackie Golder, of Turbotville, Joe and Vicky Golder, of Hughesville, Gary Golder, of Sunbury and Frederick “Rick” Golder and Christy Erdly, of Watsontown; a sister, Doris Jean Waltman, of NY; ten grandchildren, Chris Golder, Bradley Golder, Jason Golder, Summer Tanner, Tim Golder, Gary Golder, Jr., Rainee Golder, Samantha Golder, Amanda Golder and LeeEllen Gelnett; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Charles Davis Golder Jr.; two brothers, Bud and Carl Frederick; and four sisters, Marguerite Huff, Dorothy Lupold, Miriam Bower and Pauline Wertman.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 28 at Grenoble Funeral Home and Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral will be held at noon, with her minister, Pastor Brian Doyle, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Watsontown Cemetery.

