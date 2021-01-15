Beech Creek -- Joan W. Moore, 82, of Beech Creek passed away on January 13, 2021 at home.

She was born on September 8, 1938 in Mill Hall to the late Nelson and Alene Weaver. Joan is survived by a brother Gary (Linda) Weaver, a sister Judy Killinger and a Sister-in-Law Cathy Morton.

On September 12, 1959 she married Harold L. Moore Jr. at Immaculate Conception Church in Lock Haven. She attended Lock Haven High School and graduated in 1956. She worked many jobs including telephone operator in Philadelphia and Champion Parts. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed quilting, ceramics and other crafts.

Joan is survived by her loving husband Harold L. Moore Jr., two sons Chris (Candy) Moore of Blanchard and Steve Moore of Beech Creek. She is survived by four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many other nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by a brother Barry Weaver and a Daughter-in-Law Melissa Moore.

Private Funeral Services for Joan Moore will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021 in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC. 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Interment will be in the Eagle Cemetery in Boggs Township, Centre County.

