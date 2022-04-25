Bellefonte -- Joan S. Heck, 81, of Aster Ave in Bellefonte, Pa. passed away April 23, 2022 at the Juniper Village at Brookline in State College.

She was born in Darby, Pa. on July 28, 1940 to the late Vincent and Virginia Lewis Sheppard. She was preceded in death by her husband John W. Heck in May 1994.

Joan was a graduate of West Catholic High School and Lock Haven University. She received her master's degree from Mansfield University and had also attended Bucknell University where she received her principal certification. Joan had worked for the Keystone Central School District as an aide and had been a principal at Williamsport School District: Sheridan, Woodward, and Round Hills. She had served on the PTO and had been a life member of the PSEA in Williamsport. Joan had also been a member of Saint Kateri Catholic Church in Spring Mills, Pa.

Survivors include two daughters, Cherylann Myers, Lady Lake Florida and Deanna M Heck of Castanea Pa. Also, two sons John David (Jodi) Heck of Jersey Shore and James E. (Jean) Heck of Ocala Florida; two brothers, Vincent E. Sheppard and James (Rose) Sheppard, four sisters, Karen (Peter) Kazarian, Virginia Sposaro, Maureen (John) Baraldi and Marion Shields. Also, 5 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC. 121 West Main Street in Lock Haven. Officiating will be Father Joseph Orr of the Lock Haven Holy Spirit Parish. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

Family and friends will be received in the Funeral Home Wednesday, April 27 from 5-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Joan's name will be accepted for the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown at 2713 West Chestnut Avenue, Altoona PA 16601, or the Boalsburg Fire Company, PO Box 540, Boalsburg PA 16827.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral home Facebook page.

