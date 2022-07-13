Montoursville — Joan Pearl Swisher, 82, of Montoursville passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born October 9, 1939 in Millville, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Snyder and the late Mary (Lyons) Snyder. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Grant Swisher on May 26, 1988. They shared 26 years of marriage.

Joan enjoyed spending time with her family and involvement with church through the years. Being involved with BYF and American Baptist Women, going on short trips and missionary projects like rolling bandages and gathering kids up to go camping and playing softball. Fishing with her husband Grant and children were yearly events she most looked forward to.

Joan is survived by a daughter, Pamela (Ronald) Troxel of Eldon, Iowa; four sons, Michael (Janet) Swisher, of Berwick, Timothy Swisher, of Otto, North Carolina, Matthew Swisher of Muncy, and John Swisher of Hughesville; a sister, Gloria Snyder of Muncy; and by 11 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by three sisters, Norma Snyder, Phyllis Barto, Maryellen Bitler: and a brother, Larue Snyder.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at Moreland Baptist Church, 118 Moreland Baptist Rd. Muncy, with Rev. David B. Guenin officiating. Friends may call from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be private.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Moreland Baptist Church 118 Moreland Baptist Rd. Muncy, PA 17756 or to American Baptist Women Ministry 1075 First Ave. King of Prussia, PA 19406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

