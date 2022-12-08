Montoursville, Pa. — Joan M. (Liddic) Chandlee, 89, of Montoursville passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was born on November 11, 1933 in Williamsport to the late Clarence and Jean (Nabel) Liddic. After graduating high school, Joan went to work at the former Williamsport National Bank as a manager and loan officer until she retired.

She was married to James for 29 years before his passing on February 17, 1987.

Joan was of Christian faith. She loved to read, frequently going to the library to check out books. Joan was sports addict, always watching baseball. Her favorite team was the Pittsburgh Pirates. Joan’s favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas. She had a love for lighthouses. She showcased them in pictures and knickknacks in her home.

Joan is survived by a stepson, James Chandlee, Jr. of Williamsport; a sister, Judy Peasley of Montoursville; three nephews, Edward White, Jr., Joseph White and Jason Peasley; three nieces, Darlene Litzelman, Charlene Dishong and LeAnne Rodriguez; and many great niece and great nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, James, Joan is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Liddic and two sisters, Frances White and Ruth Staib.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Tributes of Life Crematory, 1000 Hill Alley, Jersey Shore (directly behind Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home). The celebration of life service will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Paul Browne officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan’s name to Konkle Memorial Library at 384 Broad St., Montoursville, PA 17754.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.