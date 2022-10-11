Williamsport — Joan Louise (Alexander Shaffer) Howard, 83, of Williamsport died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at The Williamsport Home after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald P. Howard.

Born Dec. 30, 1938 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Raymond W. and Joan L. (Spencer) Alexander.

Joan was a 1957 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. She was formerly employed as a secretary at Van Campen Motors, PP&L, and the Williamsport Area School District, where she retired in 1994.

Joan was a former member of the Balls Mills United Methodist Church, where she served on many committees, as well as Chairman of the Balls Mills Bicentennial Committee. She was a current member of New Covenant United Church of Christ (UCC). At UCC, Joan was very active in the church, such as a founding member of Journey House (four community transitional apartments) committee, started the Prayer Ladies group and Red Hats, participated in Vacation Bible School, and several church committees.

Joan was a Reach-to-Recovery volunteer for the American Cancer Society, receiving a volunteer award in 1984. She also was an active volunteer for the Cancer and Heart Funds and the Williamsport Hospital. She was active in Girl Scouting as a troop leader, Assistant Service Unit Director and Service Unit Director, the delegate to the Delegate Assembly of Harrisburg, Nominating Resource Committee, Recognition and Awards Committee for the Hemlock Girl Scout Council, Girl Scout Presenter to the United Way Allocation, trainer for the Hemlock Girl Scout Council, adult educator, Unit B-1 Camporee staff, assistant to associate chairman of the Delegate Assembly, community interviewer for Hemlock Girl Scout Council, and received the Hemlock Award, which is the highest volunteer girl scout award given for service to the community, church, and scouting.

Surviving are her four daughters, Tammy S. Palumbo (Sam), of Charlotte, N.C., Debra R. Eaton (Paul), of Elmhurst, Ill., Kelley L. Frank (William), of Canadensis, and Christine M. Hawkins (Paul), of Rockville, Md.; five grandchildren, Meghan M. Glover (Matt), Benjamin L. Rowles (Jessica), Jamison A. Rowles, Sarah E. Eaton, and Martha L. Eaton; and two great-granddaughters, twins, Mirra and Maci.

In addition to her husband, parents, and brother, she was preceded in death by an infant son.

A celebration service to honor the life of Joan will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, at New Covenant United Church of Christ, 202 E 3rd St, Williamsport, with the Pastor Brad Walmer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.

A private family burial will be held in Steam Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s name to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 862 Carnegie, PA 15106 (www.cancer.org) or to the New Covenant Community Connections, Inc. The Journey House, 202 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 (www.newcovenantucc.org).

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.