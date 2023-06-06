Williamsport, Pa. — Joan L. Wells, 89, of Williamsport passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at WeCare at Loyalsock. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Melvin E. Wells, on May 27, 2015.

Born Oct. 19, 1933 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Etna (Martin) Pfaff.

Joan was employed at Trimtex for 42 years and retired in 1995. She was a former member of the Salvation Army. In her retirement, Joan found great joy in spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted grandmother who cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren, especially when playing games. Joan was an avid gardener and enjoyed playing Bingo and listening to country music.

Surviving are a daughter, Pamela J. Klotz (Robert), of Linden; three grandsons, Mark E. Milford III (Stephanie), Matthew C. Milford (Brandi), and Michael P. Milford (Jess); and eight great-grandchildren, Trinity, Nolan, Colton, Leah, Levi, Izzy, Percy, and Brooklyn Milford.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Pentz and Betty Pfaff.

A funeral service to honor the life of Joan will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 9 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport, with the Rev. Mark D. Brumbach officiating. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001, or to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family of Joan would like to thank the wonderful caregivers from Visiting Angels, especially Denise, June, and Terry for going above and beyond when caring for her. The family would also like to thank the staff from WeCare at Loyalsock for everything they have done the past three years. Joan’s family will forever be grateful for the exceptional care from the hospice team, Keisha, Holly, and Jama.

Online condolences may be made on Joan’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

