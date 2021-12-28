Lock Haven -- Joan L. Vonada, 91, of Lock Haven died Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Richard C. Vonada, Sr. on October 8, 2007.

Born December 1, 1930, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Susan Straka.

Joan was a graduate of Williamsport High School. Earlier in life she worked for Rayovac and JK Rishel Furniture. Joan was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, Jersey Shore.

Surviving are her sons Nicholas A. Vonada (Linda) of Zanesville, Ohio and Richard C. “Chuck” Vonada, Jr. of Lock Haven; two granddaughters Nicole Shirer (Lance) of OH and Samantha Vonada of Williamsport and two great grandchildren, Michael and Lillian Shirer.

A graveside service to honor the life of Joan will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, Muncy with the Rev. Bert S. Kozen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o the Gatehouse 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

