Williamsport -- Joan L. Saar, 84, of Williamsport went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at ManorCare Health Services North.

Surviving is her husband Edward E. Saar with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage on February 11.

Born February 7, 1937 in Ann Arbor, Mich. she was a daughter of the late Arthur W. and Leona M. (Tubbs) Chapman.

Joan was a member of Fairlawn Community Church. She formerly worked at West Company, Williamsport. She enjoyed camping while sitting around the campfire and playing card games, going to yard sales with her friend Rose, playing bingo, and sharing her prizes with everyone - especially her great-grandchildren. Most of all she loved and cherished spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her three daughters June Barnard, of Wichita Falls, Texas, Connie Shriber, of Williamsport, Gail Rhone (Michael), of Cogan Station; two sisters Katherine Bower (Kenneth), of Burkburnett, Texas and Debra Turner (Bob), of Montgomery; a brother Dale Chapman (Cheryl), of Williamsport; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Jack and Arthur Chapman, Jr., and Ronnie Chapman in infancy and two son-in-laws, Larry Barnard and Thomas Shriber.

A funeral service to honor the life of Joan will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 17 at Fairlawn Community Church 353 Pleasant Hill Rd, Cogan Station with the Rev. Steve Cutter officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Fairlawn Community Church. The family would appreciate if everyone would wear a face covering.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Elimsport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to the Fairlawn Community Church 353 Pleasant Hill Rd, Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

