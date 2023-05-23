Williamsport, Pa. — Joan L. Haas, 81, of Williamsport passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Valley View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was the loving wife of Edward C. Haas, whom she would have celebrated 63 years of marriage with this September.

Born September 17, 1941 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur L. and Rosina I. (Shuhler) Vance. Joan graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in 1959. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family, baking, and playing cards.

Surviving in addition to her husband are eight children, Mike Haas (Diane), Cindy Robbins (Jeff), Debby Eck (Greg), Brenda Beamer (Chad Weaver), Jerry Haas (Martin), Rick Haas (Kim), Keith Haas, and Sharon Mull (Brian); one brother, Steve Vance (Claudine); 10 grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Kenneth Vance, and one sister, Nancy Steppe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday May 25, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 5973 Jacks Hollow Rd., Williamsport, with the Reverend Bert Kozen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In keeping with Joan’s wishes, there will be no gathering following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Joan’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.