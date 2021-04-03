Montgomery -- Joan L. Goddard, 79, of Montgomery passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert F. "Bob" Goddard, Jr. on March 25, 2021.

Born July 18, 1941, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Ivan L. and Estel A. (Rank) Fritz.

Surviving are a brother Paul M. Fritz (Mabel), of South Williamsport and her twin sister, June Newcomer of Cranberry Township.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Weston.

In keeping with her wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in State Road Cemetery, Linden.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com