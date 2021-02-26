Williamsport -- It is with great sorrow our family announces the passing of a beautiful wife, mother, Nana and great-grandmother, Joan Louise Fischer, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at The Williamsport Home.

Joan was 86 years old, born June 19, 1934 in the Newberry section of Williamsport, to Urban and Erma (Hunter) Stopper. Early in life Joan loved to dance and take acrobatic lessons. Joan was a 1952 graduate of the former St. Mary's High School and worked at the five & dime and Carey Mcfalls until she married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life whom she met in first grade, Donald L. Fischer in 1953. They were married by the late Father Leonard Gillis at the St. Boniface Church where she was a member. They would have celebrated 68 years of marriage on this April 11, 2021.

Mom remained a homemaker for the rest of her life, making sure that she was always available for her children. She was a loving and kind person and a prayer warrior for those in need.

Joan was an avid golfer and member of White Deer Golf Course where she had two holes-in-one! One on hole 7 and later, another on hole 17. She also enjoyed bowling for 57 years up until the age of 82 and was inducted into the local bowlers hall of fame during her bowling career. In addition, Joan was a member of the Jolly Nines Card Club, playing frequently and also playing cards with the men (holding her own!) at family reunions and regular events. She also volunteered in her children's school cafeteria, serving lunches.

Joan was the biggest cheerleader for her children and grandchildren, attending their sporting events, concerts, plays and many of their graduations in and out of town.

Joan is survived by her husband, Donald, and her five children: three sons, Michael (Charlene), Donald (Karen) and Gregg (Charlene); two daughters, Cathy (James) Pruey and Paula (Mark) Confer; a brother, David (Cheryl) Stopper of Cedar Park, Texas; nephews, Karl Stopper and Jason (DeAnn) Stopper.

There are 13 grandchildren: Rebecca (Stephen) Rothra, Brian (Joline) Fischer, Donald (Marcie) Harding, Carolyn (Larry) Werner, Raymond (Laura) Harding, Jason (Brittany) Fischer, Heather (Matthew) Baehr, Jennifer (Dustin) Prettyleaf, Jody (Michael) Hill, Adam Fischer, Tylor Fischer, Alex Fischer, and Samantha (Jonathan) Rummel; and 18 great grandchildren.

Preceding Joan in death besides her parents are several aunts, uncles and cousins, and her twin great-granddaughters, Elise and Kacie Werner.

A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 1, with her pastor, Father William Corcoran, officiating.

Following CDC guidelines, the family requests wearing masks and social distancing. Burial will be private for family at the St. Boniface Cemetery. The family will provide the flowers.

Those who wish can make memorial contributions in Joan Fischer's memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which has touched two of her family members.

Joan will be greatly missed by all of us who were so blessed to have had her in our lives.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.