Joan L. Cipriani, 86, of Williamsport passed away surrounded by family Friday, February 4, 2022 at her home.

Surviving is her loving husband, Anthony L. “Tony” Cipriani, whom she wed February 6, 1954 and shared 68 blissful years together.

Born December 17, 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clyde M., Sr. and Dorothy A. (Meyer) Heaton.

Joan was a 1953 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Joan retired from Pennsylvania College of Technology after working for more than 20 years as a smiling face behind the register in Dining Services. She enjoyed bowling and spending time at the casinos with her husband. Being a part of the “Ladies Club” meant Joan liked spending time at the YMCA with her friends and then heading to Wegmans for a cup coffee and fellowship after, moments she cherished.

An avid sports fan, she could be found watching football, especially the Miami Dolphins, cheering on the New York Yankees as a die-hard fan, or tuning in on Friday nights for the WWE SmackDown!

Joan was constantly found at sporting events or activities, cheering on her children and grandchildren. She was known for making the best raviolis in the family. Above all else, Joan loved her family and was an astonishing wife, mother, gram and great gram who will be truly missed.

Surviving in addition to her husband are 7 children, David A. Cipriani (Mary Ann) of Williamsport, Mark L. Cipriani (Lea Ann) of Colorado, Scott E. Cipriani (Kim) of Williamsport, Alan R. Cipriani (Laurie) of Williamsport, Christine L. Fischer (Doug) of Loyalsock, Barbara J. Stetts (Robert) of FL, and Keith M. Cipriani (Sherri) of Williamsport; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Kreamer of Williamsport; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Rory Cipriani and her brother, Clyde M. Heaton, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 11, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with her pastor The Rev. David Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Masks are optional but encouraged.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Joan’s name to St. Joseph the Worker Parish 711 W. Edwin Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 or Williamsport Branch YMCA, 641 Walnut St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Joan’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com



