Loyalsock -- Joan J. (Dietrick) Sortman, 81, formerly of Loyalsock Township, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. She succumbed to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Born November 22, 1938 in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Lucy (Curchoe) Dietrick.

Joan married Gene L. Sortman on November 28, 1957. Gene died May 28, 2018. They were the parents of Lynn Pompeo, (Kirk), Vince Sortman (Suzanne), Tami Sortman, and John Sortman (Debbie). Joan has 6 grandchildren, 5 great grand-children, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Also, surviving are siblings Carol (Dietrick) Sortman, Lou Dietrick, Dr. Lucille Dietrick and Debbie (Dietrick) Anthony.

She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Joseph and Harry Dietrick, as well as her grandson Ryan Pompeo.

Joan was a 1956 graduate and cheerleader of St. Mary’s High School. She was a member of St. Boniface Church and choir. She also sang in the women’s Harmonia Chorus. Joan was a founding member of Iota Mu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and was an avid bowler at the Faxon Bowling Lanes.

Joan was a homemaker and was employed part-time at Curchoe’s Food Center, a family owned and operated grocery store chain, CA Reed Federal Credit Union, and finally was a realtor at Prudential Hodrick Realty where she retired.

Joan had many passions that she wasn’t shy about. Being a people person was her #1 passion. Her whole life and careers were working with the public and she loved every minute of it. She was a true people person, knowing everyone in her community and willing to help anyone in need. She also brought her cheerleading skills out when attending her children’s sporting events. You could hear her shouting from the stands at any given moment to the chagrin of her children and she was proud of it.

She will be remembered for her annual Easter Bread baking and distribution to family and friends every year without fail. This has now been passed down to the next generation, which she would be very proud of.

Joan was a loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend to everyone. She will be truly missed.

A memorial service for Joan will be held in Williamsport at a later date once gathering restrictions are lifted.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.