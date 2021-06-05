Turbotville -- Joan E. Webb, 85, formerly of Turbotville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Riverwoods, Lewisburg where she had been residing.

Born in Danville on October 10, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Franklin P. and Freida B. (Yarger) Miller. On September 2, 1954 she married William W. Webb and they celebrated 57 years of marriage until his death on August 21, 2012.

She was a 1953 graduate of the former North Mont High School, Turbotville and had worked at GTE Sylvania, Montoursville, for over 22 years until its closing.

She was a member of the former Turbotville Civic Club and a former volunteer at the Montgomery House Library, McEwensville. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville where she had served on the church council, was active with their Disaster Relief Team, and sang in the choir.

She enjoyed cross-stitching, reading, and playing cards, and cherished times spent with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons: William F. Webb of Watsontown and Jeffrey T. Webb and his wife Michelle of Turbotville; six grandchildren: Stacey J. Paronish and her husband Todd; Kelly M. Webb; Christopher M. Webb and his wife Julie; Bradley M. Webb and his wife Melissa; Todd Webb and his wife Nacole; and Derrick Webb and his fiance Jessi Gowin; and twelve great-grandchildren: Whitney, Mallory, Karah, Connor, Lexi, Isabella, Olivia, Charlie, Ellie, Amias, Brooklynn, and Leah.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband was a son, Michael M. Webb on March 30, 1980.

In keeping with Joan's wishes, a private graveside service in Turbotville Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to either Evangelical Home Hospice, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 277, Turbotville, PA 17772.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or send a condolence to the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.



