South Williamsport -- Joan E. Tietbohl of South Williamsport died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

Born December 15, 1931 in Jamestown, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Lois Hughes Otto.

Joan was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School. She was an operator at AT&T for over 20 years and was a member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers.

Joan was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Order of Eastern Star, past president of American Business Women’s Association, and enjoyed bowling in leagues at ABC Lanes.

She is survived by her daughters, Merilene Bennett of South Williamsport, Geraldene Tompkins (James) of Nisbet, and Collene Weber of Ebensburg, five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Merrill C. Tietbohl.

A memorial service to honor the life of Joan will be held on Wednesday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. with her pastor, Rev. Joshua L. Reinsburrow, officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines visitors are asked to adhere to social distancing and wear a mask.

Interment will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park.

Family will provide flowers

Condolences may be made online at www.SandersMortuary.com.