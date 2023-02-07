Mill Hall, Pa. — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Joan Carol Haskins (JC), loving mother of five, passed away at her home in Mill Hall at the age of 80.

JC was born on October 3, 1942 in Weehawken, New Jersey to Philip Smith and Marie Myer Smith.

JC graduated from St. Cecilia High School in Englewood, New Jersey (1960). She then graduated from the American Institute of Banking in New York City (1962). She worked several years on Wall Street for Marine Midland Trust Company (1960-63) and Pan American Airways (1963-64). At the age of 50, JC returned to school and graduated from St. Francis School of Radiological Sciences in Wichita, Kansas (1990). JC worked 19 years for Southwest Family Med Center in Wichita as a radiologist technician (1991-2009). Upon retirement, she moved to central Pennsylvania to be near her oldest son. She enjoyed living in her small scenic home, and she made many friends who stopped in for visits.

JC was as generous soul. She supported various relief organizations that provided food to third world nations. She was a member of the Blanchard Church of Christ Wednesday Care group that met monthly to write get well and sympathy cards to others. She started and led a senior water aerobics class that met twice a week during the summer months at her son's swimming pool. She participated in the Mill Hall Senior-Community Center, including their quilting group who made donations to Celtic Hospice and Home Health in Williamsport, and Breast Cancer Awareness. JC enjoyed singing and sang with the Wichita Broadway singers, who performed choruses for the Wichita community. She played music on her electric organ. She was artistic. Several of her paintings hang on the wall of her home. She knitted and crocheted blankets and hats for infants that became gifts for family members. She enjoyed writing poetry, and she had several submissions printed in local papers.

She is survived by her children: Mylinda Brown (Wichita, Kansas), Russel Moldovan (Beech Creek, Pennsylvania), Daniel Haskins (Wichita, Kansas), Aaron Haskins (Wichita, Kansas), and Jill Moldovan (Belton, Missouri); 15 grandchildren: Zachary Moldovan, Alex Moldovan, Michael Moldovan, Madison Moldovan, Stephanie Wynn and Jamie, Josh Haskins, Roman Martin, Cade Martin, Rebecca Haskins, Elizabeth Haskins, Cody Haskins, Dalton Haskins, Garret Haskins, and Amber Haskins; 4 great-grandchildren: Roman Moldovan, Karma Wynn, Ivy Wynn, Willow Haskins; a brother: Dale Smith; and a sister: Sharon Kurth.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Smith.

She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blanchard Church of Christ Missions or Home Aid Committee, PO Box 388, Blanchard, PA 16826.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

