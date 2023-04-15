Linden, Pa. — Joan B. Paucke, 88, of Linden passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Albert J. Paucke, Jr. on March 29, 2021.

Born January 21, 1935 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Valentina (D’Annibale) Staccone and was also predeceased by 11 siblings.

Joan was a homemaker and was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. She loved shopping on QVC and her dog, Fluffy.

Surviving are a brother, Joseph Staccone of Williamsport, and several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be held privately in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Online condolences may be made on Joan’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

