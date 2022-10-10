Montoursville — Joan A. Early, 84, of Montoursville passed away at the Gatehouse on Oct. 7, 2022.

She was born in Williamsport on Feb. 1, 1938, a daughter of Clyde E. and Laura M. (Santalucia) Early.

Joan was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Joan was a 1955 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was employed for 40 years at PPL, retiring in 1995. Joan enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino, bowling, and had been active in water aerobics at the YMCA for 25 years. Joan was an avid LSU football fan but most importantly she was dedicated to her niece and nephew and great nieces and great nephews many cousins, family, and extended family.

Surviving are her sister; Nancy (Donald) Ranck of Lady Lake, Fla.; brother, Thomas W. (Margie) Early of Alexandria, Va.; nephew, Timothy (Jennifer) Ranck of Ashtabula, Ohio; a niece Stephanie (Alastair) Early Green of Alexandria, Va.; and great nieces and great nephews.

The family will receive family and friends at the church one hour prior to the mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 100 Walnut St., Montoursville with her pastor, Rev. Michael S. McCormick, officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of the Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.

