Williamsport -- Joan A. Collins, 85, of Williamsport died peacefully Friday, April 15, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born September 29, 1936 in South Williamsport, she was a daughter of John E. and Mary E. (Nunneville) Collins.

Joan enjoyed puzzles, coloring in her inspirational coloring books and card making. She was a member of Newberry Church of Christ. Her greatest joy in life was raising her children and being with her family.

Surviving are four children Ida Williams (Sam) of Williamsport, Bertha Welch of New Jersey, Shane Collins (Patty) of Loyalsock and Mary Elliftawi (Atiyeh) of Loyalsock, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren, three sisters Sarah Howlett of Williamsport, Stella Shaffer of Duboistown and Huldah King of Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ellsworth L. Collins in 1987, two sons John Collins and Ellsworth Lee Collins, three sisters Helen Shipman , Ester Thomas, and Florence King, and four brothers Charles, William, George, and John Swinehart.

In keeping with her wishes, services will be private. Memorial contributions in Joan’s name may be made to Newberry Church of Christ 822 Diamond St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. E-condolences may be made at KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

