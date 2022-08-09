Lewisburg — Jo-Anna Lee Naumann, 61, a long-time resident of Roanoke, Va., currently residing in Lewisburg, passed away on August 5, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna.
She was born in San Francisco, Calif. on February 25, 1961, a daughter of Glen and Jackie Lee (Taylor) Bright.
Jo-Anna had served in the U.S. Army and had been the owner and operator of Spring Cleaning. Jo-Anna was an avid reader.
Her husband of 25 years, Andrew Naumann had passed away in October of 2019.
Surviving are her father of Russellville, Ark; a daughter, Hannah (Royce) Peacock of Broxton, Georgia; a son, Samuel Cramer of Tampa, Florida; step-son, Joshua Naumann of Roanoke, Virginia; two grandchildren, Rylan Peacock and Samuel Peacock, and a sister, Amanda Bright of Lewisburg.
In addition to her husband, her mother also preceded her in death.
A celebration of her life is being planned for the fall of this year.
Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.