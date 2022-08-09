naumann obit.jpg

Lewisburg — Jo-Anna Lee Naumann, 61, a long-time resident of Roanoke, Va., currently residing in Lewisburg, passed away on August 5, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna.

She was born in San Francisco, Calif. on February 25, 1961, a daughter of Glen and Jackie Lee (Taylor) Bright.

Jo-Anna had served in the U.S. Army and had been the owner and operator of Spring Cleaning. Jo-Anna was an avid reader.

Her husband of 25 years, Andrew Naumann had passed away in October of 2019.

Surviving are her father of Russellville, Ark; a daughter, Hannah (Royce) Peacock of Broxton, Georgia; a son, Samuel Cramer of Tampa, Florida; step-son, Joshua Naumann of Roanoke, Virginia; two grandchildren, Rylan Peacock and Samuel Peacock, and a sister, Amanda Bright of Lewisburg.

In addition to her husband, her mother also preceded her in death.

A celebration of her life is being planned for the fall of this year.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Jo-Anna Naumann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!