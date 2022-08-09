Lewisburg — Jo-Anna Lee Naumann, 61, a long-time resident of Roanoke, Va., currently residing in Lewisburg, passed away on August 5, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna.

She was born in San Francisco, Calif. on February 25, 1961, a daughter of Glen and Jackie Lee (Taylor) Bright.

Jo-Anna had served in the U.S. Army and had been the owner and operator of Spring Cleaning. Jo-Anna was an avid reader.

Her husband of 25 years, Andrew Naumann had passed away in October of 2019.

Surviving are her father of Russellville, Ark; a daughter, Hannah (Royce) Peacock of Broxton, Georgia; a son, Samuel Cramer of Tampa, Florida; step-son, Joshua Naumann of Roanoke, Virginia; two grandchildren, Rylan Peacock and Samuel Peacock, and a sister, Amanda Bright of Lewisburg.

In addition to her husband, her mother also preceded her in death.

A celebration of her life is being planned for the fall of this year.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Jo-Anna Naumann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.