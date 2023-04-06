Lock Haven, Pa. — Jo A. (Reeder) Orwig, 69, of Lock Haven passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Jo was born on March 19, 1954 in Lock Haven to Joseph E. and Gladys (Jodun) Reeder.

Jo Ann was a high school graduate and worked in the customer service industry throughout her life.

She was always willing to lend a helping hand and impacted many lives with her kindness and generosity.

She is survived by a daughter, Jamie Jo Dershem of Lock Haven; brother, Nathan E. Reeder of Lock Haven; sisters, Elaine L. Daugherty of West Virginia, Debra S. Corage of Lock Haven; 2 grandchildren, Chelsey Jo and Colton M. Dershem; along with 5 great grandchildren.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, her companion John Thomas, and sister, Donna Williams.

A memorial service will be held at Dunnstown United Methodist Church at 5 p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

