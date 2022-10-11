flag obit new size

Linden — Jimmy E. Harsch, 72, of Linden died Sunday, October 9, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born January 19, 1950 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Eugene “Jake” and Hester “Sis” (Dugan) Harsch.

Jimmy served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He retired from AVCO/Textron Lycoming after 30 years of service.

Surviving are two sons, Shawn Harsch (Nikki) of Linden, and Micah Polk, of Groton, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Stuart G.W. Harsch, Jaid T. Smeltzer, and Piper M. Harsch; two great-grandchildren, Lawson and Daxton; a sister, Ellen LeFever (Ricky) of Williamsport; a nephew Jonah LeFever (Dawn), and a great-nephew Zeke.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by a nephew, Jude LeFever.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.

