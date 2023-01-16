Williamsport, Pa. — Jessie L. Bloom, 89, of Williamsport passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Valley View Rehab & Nursing Center where she resided for the last four and a half years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Bloom in 1986.

Born Jan. 15, 1933 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Gottlieb and Charlotte (Bower) Sidler.

Jessie was a 1950 graduate of St. Mary’s Area High School, attended business school, and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Jessie began her career in the insurance field, working for 24 years and owned her own agency for 15 years. She then served on City Council for six years before becoming the first woman Mayor of Williamsport from 1988 to 1992. As Mayor of Williamsport, she brought 56 new businesses to the city in her four-year term. She also implemented placing the lights in Brandon Park for Christmas for the first time and started the New Year’s Eve celebration. Both traditions continue today. Following her term as Mayor, Jessie implemented the Pennsylvania Rural Development Council under Governor Robert P. Casey, Sr. and promoted economic development in the rural areas of Pennsylvania working with supervisors in the rural areas.

Jessie had an impressive professional political career and served on several committees and boards. She served 27 years as a committee person for the 11th Ward of Williamsport, 17 years as Chair of the Lycoming County Democratic Committee, four years as Secretary of the Lycoming County Democratic Committee, four years on the Step Board as City Councils representative, was the second woman president of Municipal League of Cities, 12 years as treasurer of the North Central Democratic Caucus, 12 years on the executive committee of the Democratic State Committee, and in 2009 organized the Young Democrats of Lycoming County where she was appointed as a public member to the Pennsylvania Cosmetology Board and became a Jury Commissioner for a four year term.

Jessie acquired funding for a new van for the Veterans Council in Jersey Shore and served as a member of the Veteran’s Council. She was also a member of the Williamsport Area Democratic Women for 40 years and reorganized the Williamsport Women’s Group three times in 15 years. She set up the Huntingdon County Women’s Federation Group in Tioga County and was a former member of the Federation Women’s Group in Sullivan County. Jessie served on the Mayor’s Economic Development Advisory Board, was past president of her children’s school committees for seven years and served as a volunteer for the Apprise Program of STEP, INC. where she explained the new health care bill to senior citizens.

Throughout Jessie’s many active years she chaired many fundraisers for State and Local candidates, chaired a committee during her term as Mayor to raise funds for Bishop Neumann High School, now St. John Neumann Regional Academy and assisted with the fundraising for Annunciation’s Parish Center where she was a member of the founding group of the Annunciation’s Parish fair and served as treasurer for 14 years.

Surviving are her children Michele C. Brague (Joe) of Williamsport, Kimberly A. Reed of South Williamsport, and Todd W. Bloom (Cheryl) of Fort Mill, S.C.; a stepdaughter Kathy A. Best (Bob) of Williamsport and a sister Teresa A. Neylon (John) of Williamsport. There are 14 grandchildren William (Amiee) and Christopher Reed (Christine), Joe Jr. (Katherine) and Ryan Brague (Richele), Austin, Lucas, Marc, Rebecca, Michael, and Anthony Bloom (Jennifer), and Mindy, John, Tammy, and J.R. Shadle; two step grandchildren Dave and Matthew Best; great-grandchildren Liam Reed, Coen, Cali, and Isabelle Brague, and several others.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald C. and Michael J. Bloom and two brothers Fred and Joseph Sidler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21 at St. Boniface Catholic Church 326 Washington Blvd, Williamsport with the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to­ 7 p.m. Friday, January 20 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jessie’s name to the St. John Neumann Regional Academy, 901 Penn Street Williamsport, PA 17701 or to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701, or to Valley View Rehab & Nursing Center, 2140 Warrensville Rd., Montoursville, PA 17754.

The family extends sincere thanks to the staff at Valley View for their care and concern for Jessie, especially the staff of 100 hall.

Online condolences may be made on Jessie’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.